Jersey fan zone set up for women's world cup semi-final
The semi-final FIFA women's world cup match between England and Australia will be shown at a fan zone in Jersey.
The match will be streamed as part of a government-funded community pilot at Liberty Wharf in St Helier.
Islanders will be invited to the centre from 10:00 until 14:00 BST, with "local businesses opening up their al fresco areas" for a community atmosphere.
Four 55in (1.3m) LED screens have been placed in the centre to allow for different viewing points.
The government said it would have a capacity for up to 200 people and other businesses would not be affected by the event.
Deputy Lucy Stephenson said it would be a "brilliant occasion" to watch alongside others.
She said: "I am so happy that we have been able to use this opportunity to hold our fan zone pilot at Liberty Wharf.
"I hope the fan zone will be a great hub for islanders and tourists to come together as a community to watch exciting national and international events, as well as providing benefits to businesses in the area."
The assistant economic development minister with responsibility for sport said the government would assess the success of the pilot before "committing to anything further".
"I do hope this will act as a springboard for future community events," she said.
