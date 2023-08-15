Inquest into Jersey crash deaths of father and son opens
- Published
An inquest has opened and adjourned into the deaths of a man and his son who were struck by a vehicle in Jersey.
Dean Lowe, 48, and his son Charlie, 11 died in hospital after being hit by the vehicle in Grouville, on 5 August.
A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop to report a crash remains on police bail.
Police said investigations were ongoing and the inquest was adjourned pending the results of further inquiries.
Charlie was described as someone who "brought laughter and joy to everyone he met".
Colleagues of Mr Lowe, who worked at Acorn Enterprises, said "anyone who has met him would agree he was full of life and fun", and they were "devastated" to lose their "much-loved and respected" friend.
