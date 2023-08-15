Jersey residents could be given grant to go abroad
The number of people from Jersey being given a grant to go abroad has risen.
The Rivington Fund was set up in 2002 in the last will and testament of William Charles Richmond-Pickering to help people who would not otherwise be able to afford to travel.
He wanted the funds to be used to enable islanders to travel abroad to enjoy arts, crafts and history.
The annual budget of £100,000 is administered by ArtHouse Jersey with quarterly application deadlines.
The 2022 review of the fund shows the number of people benefiting from the grant has risen from 10 to 59 in six years.
Some of the previous trips include going to London and experiencing the West End, travelling to Texas and going to Barcelona.
Those who think they may qualify for this kind of financial support must be Jersey residents, have an interest in the arts, crafts or history and not have travelled off-island for leisure in the past two years.
The minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: "This fund aims to support those who would not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy such experiences and I would like to thank the trustees and administrators ArtHouse Jersey for ensuring that the wishes of benefactor William Richard-Pickering are being fully realised."
The next deadline to apply is 1 November 2023 and all applications take place online.
