New 'letters to heaven' postbox installed at Jersey Crematorium
- Published
A new letterbox has been unveiled at Jersey Crematorium to help people cope with grief.
The traditional postbox provided by Jersey Post has been painted white and gold and reads "letters to heaven" where pick up times would be.
Islanders are encouraged to post messages to loved ones.
The idea was inspired by a nine-year-old from Nottingham who wanted to write to her grandparents who had passed away.
Assistant Minister Deputy Malcolm Ferey said "It was started in the UK and it has proven its worth.
"It can be a really cathartic experience to put your thoughts and feelings on paper and post them in a secure postbox which you know is going to be sensitively handled."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.