Third party funding sought for Jersey gambling therapist
The Jersey Gambling Commission plans to do a pilot study to see if a third-party provider can financially support plans for a specialised therapist.
The commission's annual report for 2022 said funding would be provided in the short-term to support those islanders with a gambling addiction.
It aims to secure long-term support from the government.
The commission also found some banking services had been withdrawn and others were not offered to the sector.
In a statement within the report, chairman Cyril Whelan said it was "extremely welcome news" that gambling addiction could be treated as a mental health issue in Jersey in the future.
He said: "The commission is well aware that the health service is responding to a level of challenges around funding, provision of a new hospital, recruitment and retention of staff and so on.
"It is for this reason that the Board of Commissioners is seeking to undertake a pilot study to ascertain if a third-party provider might be engaged in the short-term."
The government said its lead officer was unavailable for comment at this time, but would be at a later date.
The commission's report found an "unwillingness" from the banking sector to provide access to its services.
It said thrift club permits had reduced partially because of an "increasing difficulty of maintaining banking arrangements".
The report said: "Worldwide, the remote gambling industry is thriving, with significant improvements in customer care amongst those based in equivalent jurisdictions, but the picture in Jersey remains difficult.
"The decision of most banks to withdraw or not offer banking services to those companies in the sector, even when some do so in other jurisdictions, is unfortunate and will do little to bolster the sector."
The BBC has contacted several high street banks and the Jersey Bankers Association for comment.
