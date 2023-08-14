Jersey junior chefs urged to help dish up recipe book
Jersey food education charity Caring Cooks is serving up a children's cookbook to mark the organisation's 10th anniversary.
Caring Cooks of Jersey, which promotes healthy nutrition and cooking skills, is inviting primary school pupils to submit their creative recipes.
The top 30 selected recipes will be showcased in the cookbook.
Local artist Susan Lintell's illustrations will bring the children's recipes to life.
The project aims to also instil healthy eating habits, promote local produce, combat food waste, and encourage sustainable practices.
Yvonne Corbin, CEO at Caring Cooks, said: "This cookbook is a milestone in our decade-long journey, and we're thrilled to invite the children of Jersey to be a part of our future."
Children have until the end of October half-term to submit recipes.
For recipe submissions, visit the Caring Cooks website.
