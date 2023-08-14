Appeal for volunteers for art installation in Jersey
An art project is looking for members of the public to get involved with a large-scale art installation.
ArtHouse Jersey wants to film people looking at pictures of someone they love.
The filming will take place at St Helier Town Church from 13-17 September.
The footage will be used in the People We Love art installation which will be available to see as part of a bigger exhibition in Jersey in November.
Participants are asked to bring a digital or physical photo of a person they love.
The picture will not be seen by the audience.
Organisers of the touring project said they hoped to create a "beautiful and timely artwork that centres around the emotion that bonds us all - love".
The footage will be used in People We Love as part of the Skipton Big Ideas: Human Connections exhibition which opens to the public on 3 November at ArtHouse Jersey at Capital House and other island locations.
Kit Monkman, artist and People We Love creator, said: "I find in all of these faces a silent affirmation of much that is best about being human, about the love that binds us, the stories that connect us, the light we create for ourselves, partly in acknowledgement and partly in defiance, of the pain and suffering that accompanies us all."
More information is available from ArtHouse Jersey, a charity that supports artists.
