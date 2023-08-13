Channel Islands Pride organisers want events for everyone to enjoy
The organisers of the Channel Islands' four-day Pride Festival say they want to make sure there are events everyone can enjoy.
The festival, which is being held in Jersey this year will take place between 14 and 17 September.
Headliners, the 1990s boy band Five will perform on Saturday in the Pride Village at People's Park, an event that will be free to attend.
Christian May said they were trying to keep ticket prices "reasonable".
The event director added: "Pride has grown significantly in the eight years since we first held a pride parade, and we wanted to ensure that we were planning events that everyone could enjoy.
"We're acutely aware of the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis and we have tried to keep all ticket prices reasonable, given the quality of entertainment in store.
"The pride parade and celebrations on Saturday will always be free to attend, and we've made sure that children can also attend the Friday night Pride Idols concert for free."
There will be multiple events each day of the festival, some of which will be free to attend and others where tickets cost between £10 and £70.
