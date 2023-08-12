Lymphoedema services transferred to government
A charity supporting islanders with lymphoedema is transferring its services to the government.
Lymphoedema is a chronic long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues.
The charity Lymphoedema Jersey will be taken over by Health and Community Services (HCS).
Deputy Karen Wilson, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said the expanded service would "better cater" the needs of those seeking treatment.
Previously, appointments were two days per week and patients had to pay for them and their compression garments - now, appointments will increase from two days to five days per week for free, and garment costs "may reduce".
"This is an exciting opportunity for the service to develop within HCS, to support the transition of patient management from Lymphoedema Jersey, and connect with other services within the organisation to improve holistic patient care," Ms Wilson said, adding her thanks to the charity for its "dedicated efforts" delivering care and support to islanders.
