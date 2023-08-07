Two people die after being hit by vehicle in Jersey
Two people have died after being struck by a vehicle in Jersey.
The two men were walking along Rue de Fauvic in Grouville, in the direction of St Clement's Church, when they were hit at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, States of Jersey Police said.
The person driving did not stop and a damaged white van was later found in St Helier, officers said.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested for allegedly failing to stop and report a crash, police added.
The men were transported to hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries.
The road was closed for 14 hours for an investigation.
Officers said they wanted to speak to anyone in the area who may have doorbell or CCTV camera footage, or who drove in the area and had a dash cam.
The could also contact the Crimestoppers service anonymously, they added.
