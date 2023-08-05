Jersey International Air Show to go ahead after last-minute donations

Air Display Red Arrows
The air show will go ahead after organisers secured additional funding

The Jersey International Air Show is set to go ahead after organisers secured last-minute funding.

Organisers said the event on 14 September had been on the brink of cancellation due to a "severe financial shortfall".

They launched an appeal earlier this week and ten people and businesses donated a total of £50,000.

The Government of Jersey also increased its contribution by £20,000, organisers said.

This Facebook post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Facebook
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.
Skip facebook post by Jersey Air Display

Allow Facebook content?

This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.

Mike Higgins, air display organiser, thanked the sponsors for their donations.

"They have also ensured that we have not lost another visitor attraction and its important contribution to the island economy," he said.

"Without their support it would not be happening."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.