Jersey International Air Show to go ahead after last-minute donations
The Jersey International Air Show is set to go ahead after organisers secured last-minute funding.
Organisers said the event on 14 September had been on the brink of cancellation due to a "severe financial shortfall".
They launched an appeal earlier this week and ten people and businesses donated a total of £50,000.
The Government of Jersey also increased its contribution by £20,000, organisers said.
Mike Higgins, air display organiser, thanked the sponsors for their donations.
"They have also ensured that we have not lost another visitor attraction and its important contribution to the island economy," he said.
"Without their support it would not be happening."
