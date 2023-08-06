Proposal to ban cars from parking on Jersey slipways
Proposals to stop cars from being parked on Jersey beach slipways have been put forward.
Deputy Max Andrews submitted the plan over concerns emergency services face difficulty getting onto beaches when vehicles are in the way.
Mr Andrews has asked for a consultation to be run with stakeholders, and said emergency services already urge people not to park on the slipways.
He asked for the consultation to be completed by December 2024.
