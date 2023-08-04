'Serious problems' found in Jersey rheumatology
A review of Jersey's rheumatology service has found that some patients were wrongly prescribed specialist drugs known as "biologics".
The audit of patient records by Health and Community Services (HCS) found more than half of the 341 patients involved did not meet the right criteria for the treatment.
All the patients have since had their treatment reviewed by a new team.
The review was recommended by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).
The audit also suggests that for three out of ten of these patients who were first diagnosed with a rheumatological condition in Jersey, there was insufficient evidence in the patient case notes to confirm the accuracy of their diagnosis.
Patrick Armstrong, medical director at HCS, said: "This audit clearly indicates that some of our rheumatology patients on biologic drugs may not have been properly diagnosed or properly treated in the period before January 2022.
"It suggests we now need to review the care and treatment of a wider group of patients including our other rheumatology patients.
"We will be doing this as quickly as possible."
'Serious problems'
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, admitted there had been failings.
She said: "The initial findings from this audit highlight some serious problems in the rheumatology service and it is clear these underlying issues may extend into other parts of HCS.
"We have fallen behind 'best practice' in a number of areas and we now need to redouble our efforts to strengthen clinical governance and quality of care within HCS."
The Chair of Jersey Arthritis Society, Maureen Parris, was reassured by the action that has since been taken.
She said: "Patients will understandably be concerned about these audit findings, but it is reassuring that their care and treatment has been reviewed."
The final report of the Royal College of Physicians review is expected in the autumn of 2023.
