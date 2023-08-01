Jersey social housing to be available to 25 year olds in 2024
People as young as 25 will be able to apply for social housing in Jersey from October 2024, a minister has said.
Housing minister David Warr set out a timeline for phasing in changes to the rules, in what he has called a "roadmap" to improving housing access.
From September, people aged 35 and over without children will be able to qualify for properties, down from the age of 40.
That will drop to 30 in March 2024 and 25 the following October, Mr Warr said.
The changes would mean "more islanders will be able to access affordable, good-standard and secure homes", he said.
It comes after the States increased income limits earlier this year for single people, couples and families with three or more children.
