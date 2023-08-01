People in Jersey offered cash towards electric vehicle hire
A new funding scheme is being launched in Jersey to encourage islanders to make more use of low-carbon transport.
The government partnership with electric vehicle company EVie will offer users a £75 credit towards trips in many of the company's electric cars, vans and e-bikes.
The credit will top-up an initial £25 subscription fee and last for a month.
Up to 500 people would be able to benefit until 31 October, the government said.
The Climate Emergency Fund is providing £25,000 to the scheme, and £12,500 in credit is coming from EVie.
Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf said: "The idea is that the extra credit will lead to more minutes, more miles and fewer petrol and diesel-powered journeys on Jersey's roads."
At the end of the pilot scheme, subscriptions would automatically be rolled over to the next month, without the additional government credit, unless the subscription was cancelled, officials said.
