Former Jersey restaurant could become staff accommodation
Plans to redevelop a former restaurant into staff accommodation for other hotel and hospitality business have been submitted.
The Treehouse, La Marquanderie in St Brelade, Jersey, closed in 2002 due to the Covid pandemic.
Twenty-five units - 19 one-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats and four studio apartments - are proposed,
Ian Marett of Morris Architects said it could solve an "island-wide crisis for this type of staff accommodation".
"The Marquanderie has been a part of Jersey life for decades but, like so many other businesses, it was no longer viable as a hospitality venue and, following years of struggle, was forced to close during the pandemic," he said.
"This lodging house application proposes to provide much-needed accommodation for staff of the hotels and venues in the immediate vicinity, with whom we have already spoken."
Proposals include refurbishing the site, which dates back to the 18th Century, and adding two new extensions to the building.
Developers also propose a bio-diverse green roof as a wildlife habitat, and a 1.5m (5ft) public footpath.
