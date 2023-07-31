First export strategy for Jersey launched
- Published
Jersey's first dedicated export strategy has been published, the government has confirmed.
The strategy would aim to enable businesses to grow their export activities and increase the variety and value of exports from Jersey, it said.
The Jersey Export Strategy sets out 12 workstreams which will be developed by the government and States-owned entities up to 2026.
Deputy Kirsten Morel said it would help businesses "find new markets".
The economic development minister said: "As the history of our economy proves, exports are a vital route to unlocking productivity growth and supporting a diverse and resilient economy.
"However, a strategy is only as good as its implementation; and that will only be achieved through collaboration between government, our arm's-length bodies and Jersey businesses."
The government said it aimed to develop a "more sustainable, innovative, outward-facing and prosperous economy" to "unlock greater economies of scale and improve productivity".
The 12 workstreams are focused on themes including: data, export support, profile-raising, connectivity, opportunities with France and international engagement.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.