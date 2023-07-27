Meet Jersey's young people inspiring future farmers
- Published
More than half of the farmers in Jersey are over the age of 50 but a new generation of young farmers are forging careers in the industry.
Some of the young people establishing themselves in farming see it as "a lifestyle choice" rather than a job.
The Jersey Farmers' Union (JFU) has said it is "passionate" about encouraging young farmers.
Research by the JFU showed that 53% of farmers on the island are over the age of 50.
President of the JFU, Peter Le Maistre, said: "We've got to get our message across... we've got to say 'look, we've got a vibrant industry, please come and join us'".
BBC News has been to meet some people hoping to inspire future farmers.
Bloom'n Goodness
One year ago, Jamie Ribeiro and Anna Houiellebecq knew nothing about agriculture.
Now they run an organic vegetable business called Bloom'n Goodness.
Mr Ribeiro and Ms Houiellebecq, both aged 23, were planning to leave the island when they spotted the opportunity to buy Greenacres Farm in St Helier.
"We'd always had an interest in having our own little small-holding," Ms Houiellebecq said.
"We were actually going to purchase somewhere in Portugal... but when we came across this we thought instead of going to Portugal why not do it closer to home, so that's what we're doing.
"Jamie always had an interest to grow veg and stuff and I'm a florist and love flowers so being able to grow our own flowers, our own produce here, I think that just made it perfect."
The couple said the journey hasn't always been easy but they see farming as a "lifestyle choice, not just a career".
"At the very beginning there were a few days when we were like 'why are we doing this' because it was winter time when we first set out and nothing was growing and we were just like 'what are we doing' but now we see it and it's so worthwhile," Ms Houiellebecq said.
Mr Ribeiro added: "I think some of the best parts of our day is just, you know, early starts and late finishes and you're just watching the sunset and you're looking back at what you've done on the day and you're just thinking it doesn't look like much but we've actually accomplished a lot, and sometimes you've just got to take a second to look back and admire the nature growing around you."
Ms Houiellebecq said she wants more people to know that farming in Jersey is a viable career option.
She said: "Having that option available I do think a lot of people will go for it and knowing that it's also financially reliable, you can sustain yourself from it, I do honestly think that it will be more popular.
"We don't mind being the blueprint, it's not easy but I also think it builds a better life for yourself. We're healthier, we're happier, what else do we want?"
Lomah Farm
Ollie Griggs is another young islander who has started vegetable farming with no background in the industry.
He started his small market garden business, The Land of Milk and Honey (The Lomah), in spring 2022.
Mr Griggs said he started farming because of a "need in his soul".
"I needed to be outside, I needed to be interacting with life in a more tactile way and whilst doing that I also need to make a living, so I'm trying to combine the two worlds," he said.
Mr Griggs currently supplements his income from the farm with part time work at The Sustainable Cooperative Jersey (SCOOP), but said he is "optimistic" for his life as a small-scale farmer.
He said: "There's a lot to learn and the learning curve has been steep but the journey is onwards and upwards... I think there's a great opportunity, farming is certainly a changing industry.
"I hope to be able to provide an example to the young people coming through and thinking about what they want to do with their lives."
Mr Griggs' advice for those wanting to get into agriculture is to "start small".
He said: "There's no point thinking 'I need to start a farm straight away', because it's too much for a lot of people. See if you can meet your local grower, see if you can volunteer with them, see if you can find an online course - that's how I started. Start small. Do what you can do and build up slowly.
Master Farms
One Jersey business hoping to offer an introduction to agriculture is Master Farms.
The mixed dairy and crop farm has announced a new apprenticeship scheme which will start in September 2023.
The entry-level opportunity offers one year of paid education in all aspects of Master Farms' work, including dairy farming, potato growing and farm administration.
Phil Le Maistre has set up the scheme and hopes the job will attract applications from people "with no ties" to farming.
A seventh-generation farmer himself, he said: "I think people sometimes find it a bit daunting going to approach a farm or thinking there's no way I'll ever get into it because my family are not farmers, but that's not the case any more.
"If you're passionate about it and if you're keen to learn, we will welcome you with open arms."
Mr Le Maistre said: "I love farming, I've farmed my whole life, I've grown up on a farm and I think there's no better job."
