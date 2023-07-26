Jersey bays swimming event sees nearly 300 people take part
- Published
Nearly 300 people have been taking part in a swimming event raising money for Jersey Hospice Care and the National Trust for Jersey.
Bosses of the 30 Bays in 30 Days event said its closing swim on Sunday would see swimmers have a celebratory splash and hand in sponsorship money.
Participants have been encouraged to swim 30 strokes in 30 bays around Jersey over 30 days in July.
Bosses said just under £8,000 had been raised so far.
Some 292 people registered for this year's event, with 42 teams among them, organisers said.
Those who did not want to go around the island have had an option to swim their 30 strokes in their favourite or most accessible beach.
The event was established in Jersey in 2016 and has raised more than £100,000 for the two charities in total, bosses said.
