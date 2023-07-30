Miniature items to be featured on Jersey stamps

Photographer Glen Perotte captured the items, and said it was a unique experience

A set of stamps celebrating the "magic of miniatures" is set to be released in Jersey in August.

Jersey Post confirmed the Jersey Dolls House and Miniatures Club would be featured on its latest collection of stamps and souvenir sheets.

It said the club, set up in 1998, crafted lifelike miniature items and had made award-winning scenes for national competitions.

The service said the stamps were different to its usual collections.

"The issue is fun, quirky, and different to anything we have previously produced," Jersey Post's Rebekah Matheson said.

Photographer Glen Perotte captured the items and said it was a unique experience.

"From inception to fruition, I enjoy bringing ideas to a vibrant reality, and this project offered the perfect canvas for my creative ambitions," he said.

The six stamps and souvenir sheet will be available from Wednesday 2 August.

