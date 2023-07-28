Refurbishment work to begin on Patriotic Street car park
Work to improve Patriotic Street car park in St Helier is set to begin on Monday.
The Government of Jersey confirmed the 750-space car park would remain open during work, with no more than three of 12 floors closed at a time.
It said the first phase of work would run through until 10 November.
A drop-in event will be held at the main foyer of Jersey General Hospital on Friday between 12:00 and 14:00 BST for islanders to find out more.
Maintenance work includes adding new pedestrian routes, general repainting, replacement of fencing, minor concrete repairs and repainting of steelwork.
The government said hospital parking would not be affected.
