Jersey islanders' views sought on puffin protection fence
- Published
Islanders are being asked for their opinions on plans for a fence to protect puffins on Jersey's north coast.
Birds on the Edge (BOTE) hope to builds a 2m-high (6ft 5in) fence along one mile (1.6km) of coastline between Plemont and Greve de Lecq.
It said the fence would protect rare puffins from predators such as rats and feral cats.
A trial section of fencing has been installed for the public to see.
Cris Sellarés, BOTE project officer, said the predator-proof fence was the "only feasible solution" to protect the puffin colony and other native species.
"Our ecological research indicates that introduced rats and ferrets living at the breeding cliffs are likely to be having a significant adverse impact on both the historic and current puffin population," she said.
"This would certainly explain the inability of our puffin population to increase in numbers, the decrease in our razorbills, and the recent local extinction of Jersey's guillemots."
Ms Sellarés said the project could come "at a price" visually for the coastline.
"It is important that Jersey's community takes this opportunity to assess the impact for themselves and decide whether they feel this project should go ahead," she said.
Dr Glyn Young, curator of birds at Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and BOTE co-founder, said the fence could be "the last hope" to keep puffins on the island.
"They need safe areas to nest and rear their young away from non-native predators, who, if left free to access nest sites, would eat the birds' eggs and chicks.
"Without making bold advances like this, Jersey will face the loss of large components of its natural environment and become a poorer place."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.