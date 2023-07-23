Memorial ride for Jersey motorcyclist Kieran Le Bail

A motorbike ride out in memory of a 23-year-old man who died in Jersey is set to take place.
Kieran Le Bail died in a crash while taking part in an organised race event at St Ouen's Bay in June.
Motorcycles and rally cars will come together beginning with a minute silence before setting off at 10:00 BST from Le Braye car park.
A collection will be held at Jersey Zoo in Mr Le Bail's memory "due to his love of animals", organisers said.
They asked those taking part to "please ride and drive sensibly", and that Mr Le Bail's family looked "forward to seeing you all" and that they were "grateful for your support at this sad time".
