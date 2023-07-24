New zebra crossings to be placed outside Jersey schools
New zebra crossings will be created outside two primary schools in Jersey.
The government said the crossings outside Springfield School in St Helier and Bel Royal School in St Lawrence would provide "safer routes".
Work in St Lawrence will begin on Monday on La Rue de Haut and will last for about six weeks.
La Rue de Haut will become one-way eastbound temporarily between the valley and Le Mont Cambrai.
Work in St Helier will begin on Monday 31 July on St Mark's Road and will take about five weeks.
Signed diversions will be in place with the main diversion taking motorists on to Val Plaisant and on to St Saviour's road.
The government said the work was set to coincide with the summer holidays to "limit the impact on motorists" and delays would be likely in the affected areas.
It said access for residents and businesses would be "maintained at all times with signed diversions".
