Advice to Jersey Airport users to allow more time
The Ports of Jersey is reminding people using the airport to allow more time than usual for their journey as the summer holidays begin.
More than 27,000 passengers are expected to travel in and out of Jersey Airport between Friday and Monday.
The authority warned that with a large number of flights due to depart within minutes of each other people should leave plenty of time to check in.
Anyone requiring special assistance is asked to contact their airline.
