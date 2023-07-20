New substance use strategy launched in Jersey
A strategy aimed at redefining "how we perceive and respond to substance use" has launched in Jersey.
The government's report has been developed by Public Health.
It said the strategy was built on five strategic aims, including reducing harm and improving health and wellbeing.
Deputy Karen Wilson, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said it was a "comprehensive and forward-thinking approach".
She said: "Substance use encompasses a wide range of drugs that impact the brain, body, or both and while not everyone who uses substances will develop a dependency, potential harms can arise at any time.
"These harms extend beyond individuals to affect schools, families, and communities across the island."
Ms Wilson said the strategy recognised the "complexity of substance use".
"I believe that by taking a health and social approach, the strategy will support us to address substance use comprehensively and minimise associated harms while simultaneously improving health and wellbeing," she said.
The strategic aims include delaying the onset of substance use, preventing problematic use and reducing harm to individuals and families.
It also aimed to give islanders access to support and move towards a sustainable health and social based approach.
