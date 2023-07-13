Channel Islands Pride 2023 line-up unveiled
The Main Stage line-up for Channel Islands Pride 2023 has been revealed.
Organisers said British band Five, whose hits include Keep on Movin' and Got the Feelin', will headline the event at People's Park in St Helier.
Also on the bill are drag acts and Eurovison semi-finalists Tomara Thomas, Mercedes Bends, plus Paige Three, Flesh and Miss Leigh Ding.
Christian May, director, promised "exceptional musical and drag talent that embodies the spirit of Pride".
He added: "We can't wait for everyone to join us in People's Park and be a part of this truly special celebration."
Five, a band born in the late 90s, are now down to three, with Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon currently touring.
Headline DJ at the event, which last year was scaled back after the Queen's death, will be Ellie Prohan, from Kiss FM and Kiss Fresh.
The performer is "an advocate of women, intersectionality, and marginalised communities", organisers said.
In the Pride Village, there will be a Family Zone, Community and Wellbeing Zones, Bars and Food Village, as well as an area for dogs.
Organisers said the Jersey Electricity Main Stage, hosted by Dr Adam Perchard, the Cabaret Stage and Silent Disco would also feature Jersey-based singers, bands and performers, such as Sister Disco and Shea.
Mr May thanked sponsors, including Jersey Electricity and the Government of Jersey, for helping the festival become the "largest free public event in Jersey".
Channel Islands Pride 2023 is due to start in the Royal Square at 13:00 BST on 16 September, with festivities in People's Park and Victoria Park from 14:00 to 22:00.
