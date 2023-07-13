Jersey people get taste of travel on electric bus
- Published
Bus travellers will be able to get on board a new electric-powered vehicle in Jersey.
LibertyBus said it was "excited" about a three-week trial of the bus, starting on Thursday.
The Sigma 8 bus can go more than 160 miles on a single charge and can take 60 passengers, said manufacturers Mellor Bus.
LibertyBus said the trial would allow it to "get a true picture of the compatibility to the island's roads".
Richard Matthews, sales director at Mellor, said the bus would "navigate the narrow or constricted routes of the Channel Islands with ease".
Before the trial starts LibertyBus will have it on show near the Weighbridge from 10:00-14:00 BST as part of its recruitment drive for more drivers.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.