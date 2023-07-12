Jersey gets ready to celebrate Le French festival
Le French festival, a five-day celebration of all things French, returns to Jersey on Wednesday.
It is the fourth time the island has staged the festival since the first event in 2017.
Organisers say it revives a tradition of celebrating cultural links with France dating back to the 1980s.
The festival includes live music, hula hoop performances, open air cinema, live and screened opera, an escape game and a pétanque competition.
A competition was held to choose the official poster for 2023 with five local schools taking part.
The winning design from a pupil at Ecole FLAM is one of 47 entries to be exhibited until 21 July
Chairman of the organising committee, Deputy Montfort Tadier, said: "I am proud of the hard work of the team and our partners in putting together yet another varied and high quality programme, for all ages to enjoy.
"I encourage all islanders to take part in one or more of these events, especially if they have never attended before. They will not be disappointed."
Le French Festival in Jersey is a collaboration between Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche, the Alliance Française de Jersey, the Honorary French Consul and Government of Jersey and is overseen by the volunteer members of Le French Festival Committee.
