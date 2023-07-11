Jersey solar farms: Residents have say on plans
Jersey Electricity (JE) is asking people in St Mary what they think about proposals for two solar farms.
The solar farms would produce enough energy to power nearly 1,200 homes in Jersey, said JE.
Agricultural land where the panels will be sited will continue to be used for grazing or growing crops, it said.
The company is holding a community consultation from 10:00 to 20:00 BST at St Mary's Parish Hall, where people can view the site plans.
The sites at La Rue d'Olive and La Rue de la Hougue Mauger cover about 68 vergees (17 acres) of land.
JE chief executive Chris Ambler said solar energy would mean "affordable and secure electricity for the long term".
He said: "We hope that St Mary parishioners will come and learn more about ground-mount solar and share their ideas.
"Engaging with the local community on these solar developments is important to JE and will help to shape the planning submission."
Planning approval has been granted for a solar farm in St Clement and an application has been submitted for a site at Sorel.
