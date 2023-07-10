Speed checks to stop late-night racing in Jersey
Police are to carry out speed checks in Jersey to stop late-night racing.
States of Jersey Police said they were working across the island to stop drivers "who continue to use our island's roads as a racetrack".
Officers are also responding to complaints about antisocial driving during the operation which is taking place throughout July, police said.
Insp Callum O'Connor said the primary goal was "the safety of all islands and ensuring that the public feel safe".
Insp O'Connor said the operation was "specifically targeting those individuals who continue to use our island's roads as a racetrack, who drive in convoy at excessive speeds, often late at night, placing themselves, their occupants and other road users at risk".
He added: "We know that antisocial driving remains a high priority for islanders and we are committed to tackling dangerous driving and keeping our roads safe."
