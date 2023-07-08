Wooden decking 'taken from Jersey restaurant is returned'
Decking thought to have been taken from outside a restaurant has been returned but left worthless, staff say.
Police said some lengths of decking were reported to have been taken from the Rice Bowl in St Clement, Jersey, last weekend.
Restaurant staff said on social media that a man in a white Ford Transit was caught on CCTV "slinging timber" into the car park on the night of 5 July.
They said: "Our beloved timber is back - albeit damaged and worthless."
The restaurant previously said the decking was going to be used for its relaunch, which would now be delayed.
Police said investigations were continuing.
