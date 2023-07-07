Teachers' union warns of 'autumn of strikes' in Jersey
- Published
Members of the largest teachers' union have warned of an "autumn of schools strikes" in Jersey after pay talks failed to reach a resolution.
Strike action closed the majority of States schools on Wednesday.
The National Education Union (NEU) said a meeting with the States Employment Board had been "constructive" but the board had "nothing to offer on pay".
Connétable Jehan, vice chair of the States Employment Board, said teachers were "rewarded fairly".
The States Employment Board has said the union's request for a 15.4% pay rise was "out-of-touch", while unions have in turn rejected a 7.9% deal.
Nick Childs, NEU senior regional officer, said: "If the government are serious about resolving this dispute and addressing the crisis in teacher recruitment and retention, then they need to start valuing the Islands' teachers and start to genuinely negotiate."
Representatives of the NEU, the NASUWT and the NAHT unions met on Thursday with the States Employment Board.
The NEU said it was focussed on ensuring a "common understanding about teacher recruitment and retention" and the need to "work more closely on a longer-term solution".
It said a joint working group of unions and government representatives would be formed.
'Angry and frustrated'
However, it said convening the meeting had required industrial action, school closures and the loss of a day's pay for staff.
It said members were "angry and frustrated" that a common understanding on vacancy numbers and the impact on teachers' workloads had not occurred earlier.
It said the NEU had asked the board repeatedly to "halt the erosion in teachers' pay", which it said was the "greatest factor affecting recruitment and retention of teachers and other education workers".
Strike action on Wednesday closed 30 out of Jersey's 33 schools, with more than 200 teachers taking part in a rally outside the States Assembly in St Helier.
Mr Jehan said in a Government of Jersey blog: "Any addition beyond 7.9% would have to be found from other public services and that includes schools."
He added that teachers were "rewarded fairly and compared to other professions on the island are in the higher paid bands".
