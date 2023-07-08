Summer challenge to get children reading launches
- Published
An event which challenges children in Jersey to read books during the summer holidays is launching this weekend.
The Summer Reading Challenge is for young people aged between four and 11.
It will launch on Saturday with a performance of the Silent Garden puppet show at the Town Library and Communicare Library.
Throughout the summer, more free events will take place at the libraries and Samarès and Trinity schools.
Organisers said a challenge would also take place for children aged three and under.
Ed Jewell, chief librarian, said the scheme ensured children were "engaged, learning and active" over the summer holidays".
He added: "The start of the Summer Reading Challenge is always a highlight in the library's year, marking not just the coming end of the summer term, but also the start of six weeks of fun in our libraries."
Children who complete the challenge will receive a medal, certificate, and pass for a free swim at AquaSplash.
This year's theme is "Ready, Set, Read" - a celebration of reading, sport, games and play, the Government of Jersey said.
The event runs until 16 September.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.