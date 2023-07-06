Ferry to take over Jersey mail plane deliveries
A plane which delivers mail to Jersey has been cancelled and will be replaced with a ferry service instead.
Royal Mail confirmed in a consultation that using the plane was "no longer commercially viable".
The last mail flight will be on 4 August after which all letters, parcels and packages will be delivered via ferry, with a two-day delivery time.
Royal Mail said the move would reduce its costs "amid a steady decline" in letter volumes.
It said: "[It] reflects a commitment to reducing the business's reliance on flights as it works towards a 2040 net zero target."
In response to a petition from islanders, ministers said the removal of the plane would have "little impact".
Mark Siviter, CEO of Jersey Post Group, said it would aim to find the "fastest alternative routes possible" for mail.
"Nonetheless, our responsibility is to our customers and, while most will not notice any change, our priority is to find solutions for those impacted.
"We are using our expertise, extensive logistics network and partners to achieve the best possible outcomes."
