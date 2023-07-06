Stamps to celebrate 150 years of Société Jersiaise
- Published
A set of eight commemorative stamps has been issued to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Société Jersiaise.
The study group was founded in 1873 to conserve the archaeology and history of the island.
The stamps feature portraits of past members including author Guy de Gruchy and botanist Frances Le Sueur.
The portraits were painted by Jersey artist Kevin Pallot, incorporating "elements relating to each person's area of interest".
President of the Société, Nicolette Westwood, said: "Individuals such as these have been the lifeblood of the society and we are so grateful to have them brought to the public attention in this way.
"The good work of the organisation continues, changing with the demands of the time."
Other stamps feature naturalist and cinematographer Roderick Dobson, author of Old Jersey Houses, Joan Stevens, photographer Emile Guiton, teacher and archaeologist Father Christian Burdo and Jèrriais campaigner and lexicographer Frank Le Maistre.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.