Parking on slipway putting people at risk, fire service says
Emergency services have asked islanders not to park their cars on beach slipways due to them blocking access.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said it had "another incident" at the weekend where its services were delayed trying to reach a casualty on the beach.
The service asked islanders to park according to signs on the slipway, and to leave enough space for emergency vehicles to manoeuvre on them.
Station Commander Craig Channing said it was "putting people at risk".
He said: "If we need to rescue people found unconscious in the sea, every second counts.
"If the emergency services cannot get to the casualty in good time, this life-threatening situation can become fatal."
