Officer cadetships from Ports of Jersey and Trinity House
Officer cadetships are being offered to people in Jersey who are not eligible for UK funding.
The Ports of Jersey said it was providing sponsorships, along with charity Trinity House, to help people from the island have maritime careers.
It said it was "forging strong long-term relationships with cadets".
One cadet said the career would not have been possible for him if it was not for the scheme.
'Great ambassadors'
Jersey students are not eligible for a scheme to support maritime training supported by the UK government, so may rely instead on Ports of Jersey sponsorship.
Julian Hart, 23, has just passed his Officer of the Watch orals, which qualifies him to work on ships of unlimited size, at an unlimited distance from the coast.
Mr Hart has been working as a watch officer at Jersey Coastguard and Vessel Traffic Service since 2022 and will be leaving to go to sea in September.
He said: "I am really grateful for the help and guidance from all at Ports of Jersey, which has allowed me to complete my cadetship.
"It wouldn't have been possible without it."
Funding varies for each cadet, but the average cost over a three-year period was between £20,000 and £30,000, Ports of Jersey said.
A new cadet starts every other year, so at any one time there are two cadets being funded.
Ellie Cousins, Ports of Jersey HR manager, said: "Officer cadetship sponsorship comes at a cost to Ports of Jersey, but we are committed to opening up maritime careers.
"We forge strong long-term relationship with our cadets as they head out to sea, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Jersey if their careers bring them home."
Harbour master Captain Bill Sadler said he was "immensely proud of the cadets" and they were "great ambassadors".
