Tortoise takeover trail opens across Jersey
- Published
A free trail of more than 100 tortoise sculptures has opened across Jersey.
Overnight, 50 giant tortoises were added to the 65 young tortoises that went on display on 16 June.
The trail, which focuses on St Helier and the island's parks, will be open for nine weeks and is in association with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of the trust, said she hoped the tortoise takeover trail "encourages exploration and fun".
"Tortoises have been on Earth for millennia, and we want to make sure they continue to have a future, which this trail will help us work towards."
On 21 September, all giant tortoise sculptures will go under the hammer at an auction to raise funds to help build a new tropical house at Jersey Zoo.
For those wanting to find the tortoise sculptures, there is an official Tortoise Takeover app that is free to download.
Official trail maps are also available at Jersey Zoo, Jersey Airport, Jersey Harbour and Liberty Bus Station, as well as at various hotels.
