Jersey dancer, 11, sets sights on world championships
- Published
An 11-year-old from Jersey has won a place in the United Dance Organisation World Championships in Blackpool - but she needs funding to get there.
Macy, a street and freestyle dancer who has been dancing since she was three, said it would "mean the world to her" to dance at the event in August.
"I think it's all about passion," she said. "I just want to explore where it takes me."
Macy has already represented Jersey at two world cups, in Portugal and Spain.
The most recent competition was in June when she travelled to Edinburgh for a UDO competition.
Macy walked away as the under-12 UK champion and with a place in the world championships but she needs funding to get there.
She also won first place in the 'primary school edition' Jersey Dance Award at Haute Vallee School.
Asked what it would mean to her to get funding for the world championships in Blackpool, she said: "It would mean the world to me.
"I would be so, so happy."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.