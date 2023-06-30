Jersey biker died from head and spinal injuries, inquest hears
- Published
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died from head and spinal injuries after an incident at a motorsports event in Jersey, an inquest has heard.
Kieran Le Bail was racing in St Ouen's Bay on Saturday when he crashed. He was taken to hospital after the crash on the Five Mile Road in St Brelade.
Mr Le Bail died from his injuries that evening, police confirmed.
He had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike before the incident on La Pulente and Le Braye.
Mr Le Bail worked as an officer at Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) and the team said they were "heartbroken" by the news.
The Jersey Motor Cycle & Light Car Club, which the 23-year-old was a part of, said it was "saddened and shocked" by the "tragic incident".
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has footage that may aid its investigation.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.