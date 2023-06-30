Application to create new victim support centre in Jersey
A planning application has been submitted for a new centre to support people affected by crime in Jersey.
The Justice and Home Affairs Department wants to relocate Dewberry House and develop a new Victim Advocacy Centre.
The proposed building would provide a range of help and support in one location.
Laura Osmand, service manager at Dewberry House, said: "Our building is no longer meeting the needs of all of our service users."
She added: "At the moment victims of crime can sometimes have to navigate multiple different agencies at different locations.
"We want to give one safe space where they are able to come and the professionals are there to put that person at the heart of that process, so they don't have to repeat their story over and over again".
'Restorative for victims'
The current building was set up in 2017 as Jersey's first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, but no longer has the capacity to cope with demand.
The service has also expanded over the years to become a centre for all types of victims who have been impacted by crime.
The proposed centre would be home to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Jersey Victims First, and Jersey Domestic and Sexual Abuse Support.
It would include a space designed specifically for children to make criminal justice processes child friendly and appropriate for their needs.
The planned relocation for the centre is to be at a site on the junction of Bagatelle Road and Bagatelle Lane.
The site has been chosen for reasons of accessibility and privacy.
Deputy Helen Miles, Minister for Home Affairs, commented: "The relocation of Dewberry House provides Jersey with a bespoke facility which will ensure victims are at the heart of Jersey's Criminal Justice System and allows them to access proper support in one safe space and to help their journey of healing.
"This building is being funded from Criminal Confiscation Funds which we feel is restorative for victims."
