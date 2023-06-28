Man found guilty of abusing juvenile in Jersey
A 56-year-old man has been found guilty of 28 sexual offences including rape and indecent assault on a juvenile.
Paul Kelly was arrested in April 2022 for the offences that took place between July 2005 and June 2013.
During the trial, Jersey's Royal Court heard how Kelly found opportunities to abuse this victim and how the abuse became progressively worse and increasingly violent.
The court is due to decide a date for sentencing.
During the police investigation officers heard he manipulated others, including close friends and professionals, into thinking he was "a safe individual" around the victim.
Meanwhile "behind the scenes", Kelly had been "abusing and seriously harming a vulnerable child".
Kelly, originally from Liverpool, was charged with the offences in September 2022.
The police said the victim has been supported by specially trained officers and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors.
Det Con Caroline Foord said the victim had shown an "incredible level of courage".
She said: "This case highlights the very challenging circumstances faced by many victims who have been subjected to sexual abuse.
"Although this was an historic event, the evidence was compelling and the victim was given reassurance that a thorough investigation would be conducted."
