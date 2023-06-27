Jersey police appeal after sprint motorcyclist's death
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday.
Kieran Le Bail, 23, was taking part in an organised racing event at St Ouen's Bay on La Route de la Pulente.
He was riding a black Yamaha motorbike and crashed on the road between La Pulente and Le Braye at about 13:00 BST, and later died from his injuries.
States of Jersey Police want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has footage that may aid its investigation.
