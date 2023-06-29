First stroke conference to be held in Jersey
Jersey is set to hold its first stroke conference on Thursday.
It will bring together organisations which support stroke survivors and carers on the island.
It was organised by the Stroke Association, which helps people rebuild their lives after a stroke.
The conference will take place at the General Hospital, with Chief Minister Kristina Moore and Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services Rose Binet set to attend.
Jacqui Cuthbert, the charity's associate director for the South West and Channel Islands, said the consequences of a stroke are "life changing and often devastating".
She said strokes cause about 30 deaths in Jersey every year, with about 1,800 stroke survivors on the island.
Ms Cuthbert said: "The consequences of stroke are life-changing and often devastating - two thirds of stroke survivors leave hospital with a disability.
"But Jersey has some very talented and dedicated individuals and organisations who are determined to do their very best to treat stroke and help people live their best possible lives after stroke.
"The conference will bring together people from across the 'stroke pathway', from acute services in hospital through to rehab, recovery and support."
