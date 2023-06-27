One-way trial set for St John's Road in St Helier
Part of a road in St Helier will become one-way as part of a three-month trial.
St John's Road had "been a concern for residents" due to the pavements and carriageway being narrow, the government said.
The narrowest section of road, between the junction with Parade Road and Cheapside, will become northbound only from Monday 28 August.
St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said it could make the area safer for residents and pedestrians.
"Traffic levels will be monitored before and during the trial so that we can assess impacts on the surrounding roads in this part of town. I encourage residents and interested islanders to come to the exhibition at the Town Hall to find out more about the trial," he said.
Temporary bollards will be put in place to make "more space for walking", and no changes to Parade Road or West Park Avenue are planned.
The Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said it would be an "opportunity to gauge the impact of this change".
He said: "The section of road near Cheapside is very narrow, as are the current pavements.
"We hope that changes in layout at the Tower Road junction should mean that those coming from the top of the hill will reroute via Tower Road and Westmount."
