Banker to take up interim Jersey Chief Executive role
- Published
A new interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Government of Jersey has been announced.
Andrew McLaughlin will take on the role from September after a handover from the outgoing CEO Suzanne Wylie.
Mr McLaughlin is currently the CEO of Commercial and Institutional at NatWest bank in London and has lived in Jersey since 2015.
He will be seconded to the role under an agreement between the government and NatWest until May 2024.
The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said she was happy a "highly qualified and local candidate" had "stepped up" to the role.
She said: "Andrew brings with him decades of strategic leadership experience across a number of sectors, and his personal and professional experience will be of direct benefit to the government as we look to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and chart Jersey into a much more sustainable, prosperous, and community-focused future.
"We have been extremely fortunate with the value-based leadership, skill, and competence of Suzanne Wylie and I am sure Andrew will build on these foundations."
Ms Wylie resigned from the role in March to be closer to her family in Belfast after just over a year in the job.
Mr McLaughlin said it was "a privilege" to "serve the community of Jersey" as interim CEO.
He said: "I will do my best to support the Chief Minister and her government as they deliver their biggest priorities.
"I hope my leadership experience brings something new to the executive team and that I, in turn, can learn from colleagues who have dedicated their career to public service."
