Woman with Down's Syndrome 'an inspiration' at 73
A woman from Jersey celebrating her 73rd birthday is an "inspiration" to others with Down's Syndrome, a charity said.
When Libby was born in 1950, life expectancy for most people with the condition was just 15, said charity Les Amis.
The adult learning disability charity has looked after Libby for 32 years.
Managing director Shaun Findlay said: "I'm absolutely humbled to know such an amazing person."
He added: "It's a huge achievement to be alive and kicking and still keeping all of us on our toes at the age of 73.
"People with learning difficulties do have the odds stacked against them but that doesn't mean they can't have a long and fulfilling life if they have the right support."
The charity said this shows people with Down's Syndrome can lead "long and fulfilled lives with the right care and support".
Libby's family also credits the charity's care and support for her longevity, especially after she was diagnosed with dementia in her 50s.
Libby's niece Julie Stevens said: "Everything Les Amis do has made her life really enjoyable.
"I think that's the reason she's lived a long and happy life."
