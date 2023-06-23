Disability hotel reopens in Jersey after £3.8m refurbishment
The only hotel in Jersey designed for people with disabilities has reopened following a £3.8m refurbishment.
Most of the finances were fundraised through charitable donations and the "generosity of local benefactors".
The Maison des Landes has 23 specially-equipped rooms, a 48-seater restaurant and a licensed bar.
Peter Tabb, president of the hotel's council of trustees, said it would provide "somewhere special for local people with disabilities".
Mr Tabb said: "We look forward to welcoming not only guests from off-island, but also those here in Jersey too.
"In particular we recognise Jersey has a chronic shortage of facilities for people seeking respite, and Maison des Landes plans to go some way to addressing the issue by providing special rates to Jersey people booking respite breaks at the hotel."
The building is located on the edge of Jersey National Park at Les Landes and has a hydrotherapy pool and a new community hub.
It also has a treatment room for guests to book for massages, hairdressing and nail treatments.
'Real wow factor'
Susan Halwey was the hotel's first guest following its refurbishment, and has been visiting the islands since the 1960s.
She said: "Just as a child, it was such a beautiful island to come to because of the beaches, and you'd drive up the valley and we'd listen to the birds, and over the years, Jersey just gets into your heart.
"The old hotel was fab, but it was tired around the edges, and to walk into this space now and the gardens have been re-landscaped and there's more ramps, more access outside."
Ms Hawley said the facilities were just as important as the staff.
"It's just a real wow factor, it's not what people do it's how they treat you and the way that they make you feel and you feel it in here [heart], the way the people are so kind and so helpful," she said.
