Jersey veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- Published
A military veteran from Jersey celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Billy Reynolds lived on the island until he was forced to flee with his family in 1940 to escape the Germans during World War Two.
He then signed up and become a driver responsible for carrying ammunition to the front line and was later awarded Legion d'honneur for his service.
Celebrating his birthday, he said he had lived a "very lucky life".
Mr Reynolds fought in Normandy in the fight to liberate the city of Caen.
He was also at the liberation of Brussels, and said he helped to rescue civilians from a church under fire during the advance on Arnhem.
'Hero'
He said: "I'm very lucky in my life to have had so many friends and have a wonderful life. I've had a very lucky life after war."
At his birthday lunch at St Brelade's Bay Hotel he was joined by the Lieutenant Governor Jerry Kyd.
He said: "Billy has led an extraordinary life, and is the true definition of a hero."
